How It Works
Connect with Slack
Create your badge or landing page
Approve (Auto or Manual)
Why it's awesome
-
Free to use
Community Inviter is completely free. You can sign in with your slack account and use it with basic plan for free. If you want to ask questions to users, It's only $5 per month.
-
No technical knowledge required
No technical knowledge required. Just give a name for your badge, copy and paste the code to your website or share your landing page.
-
Ask questions before accepting users.
You can ask questions you want within your landing page.
-
Automatic or manual confirmation
When you create your badge or landing page, you will able to confirm requests automatically or manually.
Our Plans
Basic Plan
FREE
Pro Plan
$5 / Month